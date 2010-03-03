Model Blog: Face of the Day, Kayoko of Models International

Name: Kayoko
Agency: Models International
Khaki trench coat by Farhi by Nicole Farhi; Grey hooded zip up by Alternative Apparel; Grey and black layered tank top by Line; Black faux-leather knee-high boots by Old Navy.
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair: Angela Soto, Mizu New York
Makeup: Landy Dean, Freelance
More News We Love:
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Liz of Major Model Management
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Management
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Mandy of Muse Management