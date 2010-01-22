StyleCaster
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Karine of Major Model

Model Blog: Face of the Day, Karine of Major Model

Janice
by

Name: Karine
Agency: Major Model Management
Currently Residing In: New York, New York
86652 1264189512 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Karine of Major Model
86653 1264189518 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Karine of Major Model
86654 1264189523 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Karine of Major Model
86655 1264189529 Model Blog: Face of the Day, Karine of Major Model
Grey short sleeve anorak with hood by Nicholas K; Black fitted t-shirt by Keep Me; Black and grey geometric scarf by Diesel; Grey marble latex leggings with side zippers by Kova & T; Black leather shoes with braided detailing by Dolce Vita.

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Makeup: Raedawn Johnson, Mehron Cosmetics
Hair: Elizabeth Parsons, Cutler Salon

