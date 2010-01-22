Model Blog: Face of the Day, Gemmy from Muse Models

Name: Gemmy
Agency: Muse
Currently Residing In: New York, NY
Grey tank top by Alternative Earth; Cream cap sleeve cable knit swing sweater by Armani Exchange; Black leather sleeveless vest by DKNY; Indigo denim stretch skinny jeans by Citizens of Humanity; Black leather wedges with buckles and front zipper by Cynthia Vincent.
Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair: Christopher Whittle, Cutler Salon
Make Up: Terumi Fukushima, Pamela Taylor Make Up Studio
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
More Models We Love:
Face of the Day: Karine from Major Model
The Top 15 Models of 2009
Coco Rocha Fashion Line in the Works!