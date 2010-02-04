Model Blog: Face of the Day, Aubrey of Fusion Model Management

Name: Aubrey

Agency: Fusion Model Management

Currently Residing In: New York, NY











Cream crew neck striped sweater by A.P.C.; Black dress with silver necklace by haute hippie; Navy blue pencil skirt by Current/Elliot; Brown leather short motorcycle boots by Frye.

Stylist: Annebet Duvall, Doucette Duvall

Hair: Moulay Yacoubi, Pierre Michel Salon

Makeup: Terumi Fukushima, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

More News We Love:

Jessica Stam Stars in Nina Ricci Ads for Spring

M.A.C. and Milk Studios Join Forces for Fashion Week

Vogue’s Creative Director to Star in New Film — with Her Cats!