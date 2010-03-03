Model Blog: Face of the Day, Ana of Models International

Name: Ana
Agency: Models International
Blue denim chambray boyfriend button down by Old Navy; White jersey top with silver beading by Jodi Arnold; Khaki grosgrain waist mini skirt by Vince; Natural python print platforms by Coach.
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair Stylist: Angela Soto, Mizu New York
Makeup Artist: Landy Dean, EDRIS Salon NYC
More News We Love:
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Liz of Major Models
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Sarae of Muse Models
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Mandy of Muse Models