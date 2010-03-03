StyleCaster
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Ana of Models International

Janice
by

Name: Ana
Agency: Models International

Blue denim chambray boyfriend button down by Old Navy; White jersey top with silver beading by Jodi Arnold; Khaki grosgrain waist mini skirt by Vince; Natural python print platforms by Coach.

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair Stylist: Angela Soto, Mizu New York
Makeup Artist: Landy Dean, EDRIS Salon NYC

