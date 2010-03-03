Model Blog: Face of the Day, Ana of Models International

Name: Ana

Agency: Models International











Blue denim chambray boyfriend button down by Old Navy; White jersey top with silver beading by Jodi Arnold; Khaki grosgrain waist mini skirt by Vince; Natural python print platforms by Coach.

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Hair Stylist: Angela Soto, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Landy Dean, EDRIS Salon NYC



