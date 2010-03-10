Model Blog: Face of the Day, Amy of Models International

Name: Amy Poole
Agency: Models International
Champagne sleeveless dress with multi-colored print by Katie Ermilio; Black lace-up open toe platform wedge by Mea Shadow.
Photographer: Andrew Katzowitz, StyleCaster
Stylist: Stacey Berman, Freelance
Hair Stylist: Cristina Filloramo, Pepper Pastor Salon
Makeup: Lindsay Ebbin, Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas
