Model Blog: Face of the Day, Amaya of Models International

Name: Amaya

Agency: Models International









Black wool long blazer by Sosueme; Gray drawstring hooded sweatshirt by Donuts By Dinna; Grey textured mini skirt by BCBG MaxAzria; White organic cotton zebra v-neck dress by Edun; Black woven slingbacks by Elizabeth and James.

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Makeup Artist: Pamela Taylor, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio

More News We Love:

Model Blog: Face of the Day, Liz of Models International

Model Blog: Face of the Day, Ana of Models International

Model Blog: Face of the Day, Kayoko of Models International

