Model Blog: Face of the Day, Amaya of Models International

Name: Amaya
Agency: Models International
Black wool long blazer by Sosueme; Gray drawstring hooded sweatshirt by Donuts By Dinna; Grey textured mini skirt by BCBG MaxAzria; White organic cotton zebra v-neck dress by Edun; Black woven slingbacks by Elizabeth and James.
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Makeup Artist: Pamela Taylor, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio
More News We Love:
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Liz of Models International
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Ana of Models International
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Kayoko of Models International