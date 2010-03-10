StyleCaster
Model Blog: Face of the Day, Alexandra of Models International

Janice
by

Name: Alexandra
Agency: Models International

Black silk zip kimono dress (worn backwards) by Elizabeth & James; Black woven leather “Greta” slingbacks by Elizabeth & James.

Photographer: Andrew Katzowitz, StyleCaster
Stylist: Stacey Berman, Freelance
Hair Stylist: Cristina Filloramo, Pepper Pastor Salon
Makeup Artist: Lindsay Ebbin, Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spas

