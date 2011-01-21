Model Baby Boom: 7 Moms Keeping The World Beautiful

There’s a baby boom going on in model land right now which means a whole new generation of beautiful people to ogle. One could say it began when Heidi started poppin them out a few years back, but now it seems that you can’t go a whole month without another model announcing a pregnancy. The newest genetically blessed child to grace the world is Doutzen Kroes‘ baby boy Phyllon, born a mere week ago. But riddle me this: while there are a lot of pregnant models popping up, do you find it a little strange that the vast majority of them are Victoria’s Secret vets? My theory is that it has something to do with the growth in bust size during and after pregnancy. Agree or disagree?

1 of 7 One of the youngest of the model moms, Arizona Muse gave birth to son Nikko almost two years ago. With parents like Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom, baby boy Flynn is destined for hottie status. Word on the street is Miranda pushed him out sans drugs  those Victoria's Secret models must have a pretty damn high pain threshold. Angel indeed! Karolina Kurkova, here with baby Tobin Jack, proves that she deserves that angel title. Will you just look at that tush? Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady welcomed baby Benjamin into the world last December. And strange celeb fact of the day: she gave birth in her own bathtub. Talk about dedication! Jourdan Dunn, who gave birth to a baby boy last December, shocked everyone when she walked the runway at the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 show in a full-on baby bump. Doutzen Kroes is the newest of all the model moms. The Victoria's Secret model just welcomed their first child, Phyllon, on Friday. Adrianna Lima had a bit of a scare with the birth of daughter Valentina earlier this year, having to go on bed rest two weeks before giving birth. But as you can see from the smiling faces in this photo, all is well for the supermodel and fam. Next slideshow starts in 10s Club Monaco Spring: McGinley Pics and a Laidback Disposition











