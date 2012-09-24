StyleCaster
Share

Model Arizona Muse Confesses Her Catwalk Secret To Strutting In Stilettos

What's hot
StyleCaster

Model Arizona Muse Confesses Her Catwalk Secret To Strutting In Stilettos

Liz Doupnik
by

fullres13 Model Arizona Muse Confesses Her Catwalk Secret To Strutting In Stilettos

We’ve often wondered about models’ secret to strutting a runway in sky-high stilettos. Sure, there are a few wobbles here and there, but generally those leggy ladies can make just about any heel — no matter the height — look oddly comfortable. So, we were stoked to read this little gem from mega-model Arizona Muse, who confesses her secret to killing it on the catwalk, despite her fickle footwear.

Her trick? Wearing trusty double-sided tape inside the shoe to make sure there’s legitimately no wiggle – or tripping – room possible. If it’s good enough for this runway powerhouse, it’s definitely good enough for us. You can bet we’ll be testing this trick out on the scores of sky-high fall shoes we’ve been itching to rock.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share