Model Arizona Muse Confesses Her Catwalk Secret To Strutting In Stilettos

We’ve often wondered about models’ secret to strutting a runway in sky-high stilettos. Sure, there are a few wobbles here and there, but generally those leggy ladies can make just about any heel — no matter the height — look oddly comfortable. So, we were stoked to read this little gem from mega-model Arizona Muse, who confesses her secret to killing it on the catwalk, despite her fickle footwear.

Her trick? Wearing trusty double-sided tape inside the shoe to make sure there’s legitimately no wiggle – or tripping – room possible. If it’s good enough for this runway powerhouse, it’s definitely good enough for us. You can bet we’ll be testing this trick out on the scores of sky-high fall shoes we’ve been itching to rock.