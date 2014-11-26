Model Arisce Wanzer Blasts Kendall Jenner in Scathing Open Letter

There’s been quite a bit of debate as to whether Kendall Jenner would have ever broken into the fiercely competitive modeling industry if it weren’t for her famous family, and the mind-boggling amounts of press that comes with anything she and her clan are involved with. Sure, she’s tall and thin, but we all know it takes a lot more than that to conquer the catwalk the way Jenner has lately, walking in top shows like Chanel and Givenchy, and landing major campaigns.

The 19-year-old obviously has defended herself against such claims, recently telling “Nightline”, “I’m not trying to use a family name or anything. In reality I worked pretty hard for this … It wasn’t like I just got it magically and it just happened.”

However, one of Kendall’s peers ain’t buying it.

Arisce Wanzer, an American transgender model signed to BMG, wrote a letter to Kendall on open-forum website The Blot, asserting that aspiring models are forced to work like crazy to land even a fraction of what she has, and tries to explain why some models aren’t jumping for joy over Jenner’s overwhelming success. She also references the rumors that models put out cigarettes in Kendall’s drink backstage at a show, which Kendall has since denied. Below, a few paragraphs from the letter.

Dear Kendall, Take a moment and remove yourself from your current situation, if you can, to a life that isn’t riddled with excess and only hearing the word “yes” to your wants and requests. Now, imagine you’re from a small town and/or Third-World country where your only way to get out of your current social class, achieve your dreams, get a green card or just gain better work conditions is to become a high-fashion model. You have to leave for six months to a year sometimes, signing contracts you can barely understand, let alone oblige to, almost without choice. You’re away from your family, your friends and everything you know. You live in a one-bedroom apartment with six other girls in the same situation in this Big Apple, New York City. So now let’s pretend you actually lived through all of that, and it’s finally Fashion Week. Exciting, right? This could be your big break! You could send your family in Belarus or Woodbridge, Va., the money they need for your little brothers to have new clothes and/or books for school and/or even afford a plane ticket home for the holidays! Imagine standing in line after line of girls with your exact height and body measurements all day, each one hoping for a coveted spot on the New York Fashion Week runway. But wait, isn’t that a reality TV star over there in hair and makeup? Yea, that’s definitely a Kardashian or something. What is she doing here? Did she take the subway? Was she at the casting? What agency is she with? I didn’t see her last season … Does she need MORE fame? MORE money? A green card perhaps? Doesn’t she get enough cash from that show that all of ignorant America glamorizes? Didn’t her sister have sex with someone on camera and profit from the video sales to get their family its new line of limelight? This girl didn’t do and doesn’t owe half of what you did (remember, you’re NOT “KJ” in this scenario) to get here today, that much is certain. Her mommy surely called a top agency, got her in the door and the design houses just chose to milk her fame like the cash cow that it is. One by one like dominos from Vogue to Givenchy, fashion is selling out to the ignorant masses for money. What happened to the art, the cerebral part of fashion? Did it really all die with Alexander McQueen?

Yeah, a few points in there are pretty old-hat at this point—we can reference Kim’s sex tape all we want, but who’s the most famous family in the world right now?—but it’s clear that Wanzer’s angry, which means other models are angry, too.

And while we agree that it’s unfair that a tabloid magnet like Kendall became a superstar seemingly overnight while girls arguably more talented are getting bypassed, we have to remember that we’re living in a world where reality TV and social media are producing major, major celebrities whose massive followings equate to big profits, so it’s hard to fault designers to wanting to cash in on that.

Head over to The Blot to read the entire open letter to Kendall, and let us know whether you agree with Wanzer.