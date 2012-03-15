First Look: Model Alice Dellal Goes Punk Couture For Boy CHANEL Campaign

Forever classic French luxury brand CHANEL has just released images of their rather anticipated Boy campaign with London’s most stylish model-slash-drummer, Alice Dellal.

(And for those that aren’t familiar about it, Boy CHANEL is the luxe fashion masion’s line of clean and sleek handbags that are inspired by “boyish charm,” to quote the Kaiser himself.)

While it seems that Karl et al managed to have Brazilian-born Alice clean up her look a bit, there are still signs of her rough ‘n tough ways (which is a bit surprising for a girl whose fam lived in London’s posh neighborhood of Knightsbridge for awhile), thanks to the ripped fishnet tights and black mesh tops.

Overall, we’re digging her eccentric-heiress-with-a-bad-side look in this latest campaign from CHANEL — we only wish the photos were just a little bit more exciting and not a total trip to Dullville.

What’s the story? Where’s the edge? Why is Alice taking a disco nap in one of them? Totally yawn-age, dudes.

Check out the photos for yourself in the slideshow above which features four images from the campaign, along with 20 photos of the full Boy CHANEL bag collection too!