Mode Madness: The Madison Avenue Crawl for Fashion’s Night Out

Vogue‘s inaugural Fashion Night’s Out brought out journalists and Jerseyoids in equal numbers as Miguelina Gambaccini, Annabel Vartanian, and yours truly braved the crowds for an uptown boutique crawl (not to be confused with the bar crawls of my teens), with pit stops at Barney’s, Bally, Cavalli, Yurman, Judith Leiber, and Valentino. Along the way, we ran into perpetual partiers Euan and Lucy Skyes Rellie, Brian Atwood and Sky Nellor (manning the turntables in tandem!), Elizabeth Meigher, Shauna Brooks, Akris CEO Caroline Brown (my charming dinner partner the night before at the Saks/Vogue dinner), and Carlos Souza. The Rachel Roy pop-up shop was the last stop, accompanied by an over-sized glass of Rosé.

Can we leave now?: Lisa Airan and Gilles Mendel

Best Buddies: Migs & Carlos Souza

Photographer get photoged; Patrick Mcmullan’s Amber de Vos

Lucy, it’s not candy.

Double Trouble: Caroline Brown and Shauna Brooks

Miguelina, singlehandley saving the fashion economy.

Bally’s Buff Brian