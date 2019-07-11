StyleCaster
Get Your Wallets Ready, Because Modcloth’s New Outlet Site Is Full of Unbelievable Deals

Get Your Wallets Ready, Because Modcloth's New Outlet Site Is Full of Unbelievable Deals

Maggie Griswold
by
Get Your Wallets Ready, Because Modcloth’s New Outlet Site Is Full of Unbelievable Deals
Photo: Modcloth/Maggie Griswold.

It’s a great day to love cute clothes, y’all. As I continue to attempt to get my summer wardrobe full of adorable pieces that will inevitably lead me into fall (since it never cools off until, like, December nowadays), I’ve begun to feel the strain on my wallet, so to speak. Just as I was about to call it quits on finding any more high-quality deals for my closet, Modcloth’s new Mod Outlet sale site launched—and I could not be more excited. Basically, Modcloth has a new part of their site dedicated to their “outlet” clothing. That means you get insanely good deals on items you might not have been able to afford before. The entire thing feels like a sale-on-sale type deal, but it’s not some wild flash sale that ends in 24 hours. Everything on the Mod Outlet site is priced as marked, and some of these deals are truly unbelievable.

I’m talking dresses originally priced at over $100 marked to under $25. Super adorable and stylish pants you can get for under $20. Swimsuits that used to cost upwards of $80 are suddenly under $20. If you’re not freaking out, you should be. These kinds of deals don’t come around often, and I’m here to tell you that Modcloth has some good shit. I’ve been a fan of the brand for almost 10 years now, and this is unheard of. Please, please take advantage of these amazing prices, because Modcloth clothes are ones you’ll keep for years and years. (I still have some Modcloth pieces from 2013 in my closet!)

There are so many pieces in the Mod Outlet right now, but I’ve picked some of my favorites for you to get a taste of what’s out there. Many of these Modcloth goodies are size-inclusive as well (ranging from XXS-4X), so no matter your size, you, too, can get a taste of these sweet, sweet deals. Don’t wait, though, because most of these items are selling super quickly. If you see your size, go ahead and grab it. Your closet will thank you.

Swift Commitment Floral Maxi Dress $24.97
In love with the tie sleeves.

Succulent Certainty Cotton Dress $24.97
For all my cacti-loving folks out there.

Not Without My Coffee Graphic Tee $9.97
The shirt says it all.

Crocheted Charm Earrings $4.97
Is there such a thing as too many earrings? Nope!

Ambling Romance Block Heel Sandal $24.97
Those peachy colors!

The Hannah High Waisted Bikini Bottom $19.97
I’ve been obsessed with this swimsuit since the moment I saw it.

Quite Clearly Charismatic Midi Dress $39.97
A subtle rainbow sure to be your go-to this summer.

The Lucy Bikini Top $19.97
Polka dots are always a good idea.

Gazebo Goddess Maxi Dress $24.97
This dress is aptly named. I’d totally feel like a gazebo goddess in it.

Brilliant Motivation Sleeveless Dress $19.97
Hello, summer garden parties.

Karaoke Seamstress Denim Skirt $11.97
This denim skirt would go with everything in your closet.

The Lauren One-Piece Swimsuit $19.97
This swimsuit is actually in my cart RN.

Talking Picture Oxford Flat $19.97
I’ve always had a thing for oxford loafers and flats.

The Eugene Pant $11.97
A cute pant sure to play well with your favorite summer colors.

Playful Personality Shortalls $14.97
Live out the best part of your childhood summers in these shortalls.

Classic Imagination Trench $39.97
Everyone needs a classic trench coat, am I right?

Karaoke Seamstress Buttoned Skinny Jeans $11.97
These adorable jeans are ones you can wear all year round.

 

