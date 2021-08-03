ModCloth’s Halloween Collection Is Already Out, So Let’s Get Spooky

Scroll To See More Images

As soon as the first leaf hits the ground, I start setting out my Halloween decorations. Pumpkins, black cat garland, spooky knick-knacks I got on sale at the craft store—you name it. The temperatures don’t even need to drop before I begin celebrating the best holiday of the year, and thankfully, ModCloth is right on board the Halloween train with me. If you, too, are ready to start prepping for spooky season, ModCloth’s 2021 Halloween collection is here to make all things eery.

Frankly, it doesn’t take much to get me to shop ModCloth’s incredibly cute and vintage-inspired styles, but when you add Halloween vibes to the mix, I’m ready to hand the brand my entire paycheck. Their latest collection features the most swoon-worthy and spooky sweaters—including a gorgeous teal pullover with a bat on the front and a fair isle sweater emblazoned with black cats—along with Halloween-inspired dresses, jewelry and even home decor. Once you take a gander at all the ~spooktacular~ pieces this ModCloth Halloween collection offers, you won’t be able to wait until October to wear it all.

You can stock up on ghoulish sweaters, dresses, accessories, and more before everyone else starts watching Hocus Pocus on repeat. Staying ahead of the curve is so much better when it involves all things Halloween, am I right? So grab your credit card and some candy corn, because you’re about to see some majorly spooky looks.

Below, you’ll find some of the best and cutest pieces you can score from ModCloth’s Halloween 2021 collection. If you don’t grab your size when you see it though, you might face a frightening experience later to find it has very quickly sold out. ModCloth’s Halloween pieces always sell out at lightning speed, so do yourself a favor and order these beauties while they’re still available. Catch me wearing the black cat fair isle sweater even though it’s 90 degrees outside. What can I say? I love Halloween.

Cozy Commitment Sweater Dress

Because Halloween sweaters are the new Christmas sweaters, and this one is definitely ~not~ ugly.

When Danger is at Your Doorbell

Did you know ModCloth actually sells cute Halloween decor too?

You’re My Boo Thing Pajama Set

Spooky pjs? Count me in.

Lovely Bones Tights

These festive tights are perfect for a super-subtle Halloween look.

ModCloth x Collectif Wicked Brew A-Line Dress

This vintage-inspired, Halloween-themed dress is literally everything.

Purr-Fect Spatula

Because why not add a little spooky flare to your kitchen lineup while you’re at it?