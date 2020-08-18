ModCloth’s Halloween Collection Is Already Out, So Let’s Get Spooky

Scroll To See More Images

As soon as the first leaf hits the ground, I start setting out my Halloween decorations. Pumpkins, black cat garland, spooky knick knacks I got on sale at the craft store—you name it. The temperatures don’t even need to drop before I begin celebrating the best holiday of the year, and thankfully, ModCloth is right on board the Halloween train with me. If you, too, are ready to start prepping for spooky season, ModCloth’s 2020 Halloween collection is here to make all things eery.

Frankly, it doesn’t take much to get me to shop ModCloth’s incredibly cute and vintage-inspired styles, but when you add Halloween vibes to the mix, I’m ready to hand the brand my entire paycheck. Their latest collection features the most swoon-worthy and spooky sweaters—including a gorgeous teal pullover with a bat on the front and a fair isle sweater emblazoned with black cats—along with Halloween-inspired dresses, jewelry and even home decor. Once you take a gander at all the ~spooktacular~ pieces this ModCloth Halloween collection offers, you won’t be able to wait until October to wear it all.

You can stock up on ghoulish sweaters, dresses, accessories and more long before everyone else starts watching Hocus Pocus on repeat. Staying ahead of the curve is so much better when it involves all things Halloween, am I right? So grab your credit card and some candy corn, because you’re about to see some majorly spooky looks.

Below, you’ll find some of the best and cutest pieces you can score from ModCloth’s Halloween 2020 collection. If you don’t grab your size when you see it though, you might face a frightening experience later to find it has very quickly sold out. ModCloth’s Halloween pieces always sell out at lightening speed, so do yourself a favor and order these beauties while they’re still available. Catch me wearing the black cat fair isle sweater even though it’s 90 degrees outside. What can I say? I love Halloween.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Hangin’ Around Pullover Sweater

The Hangin’ Around Pullover Sweater is one of my favorite pieces in this collection. ModCloth offered it in a different color last year, and I’m so glad they brought it back for 2020.

2. Dancing Skeletons Dangle Earrings

For those who like to keep things simple with just a hint of Halloween, you can opt for these Dancing Skeletons Dangle Earrings. They’re so fun and so perfect for spooky season.

3. Scaredy Cat Fair Isle Sweater

OK, I am seriously about to add this Scaredy Cat Fair Isle Sweater to my cart RN. It’s too good to pass up—and the ghost-emblazoned version of it has already sold out. Get on it, folks!

4. Happy Haunting Decorative Pillow

Treat your couch right with the Happy Haunting Decorative Pillow this season. If you’re not quite ready to dress up for Halloween this early, you can always add a few home decor picks to start.

5. Spinning Webs Of Glitter Earrings

How cute are these Spinning Webs of Glitter Earrings from ModCloth’s Halloween collection? They’re perfect for adding to a fully spooked-out ensemble or just wearing with your favorite fall outfit.

6. Meow Or Never Pullover Sweater

Fans of black cats will jump all over this Meow or Never Pullover Sweater this season. You can layer it with a white button down underneath or just wear it along with your favorite high-waisted jeans.

7. Vinca Chop To It Earrings

The Vinca Chop to It Earrings from ModCloth are so delightfully kitschy. For fans of horror, this slasher-inspired earrings are definitely the perfect pick.

8. Be Buzzworthy Sheer Button-Up Top

Wear the Be Buzzworthy Sheer Button-Up Top with your favorite bralette underneath, or opt for a simple tank instead. The blouse is covered with the cutest Halloween emblems—from ghosts to pumpkins. It’s a spooky dream!

9. Eyes Wide Strut Thigh High Socks

Grab your shortest black skirt and throw on the Eyes Wide Strut Thigh High Socks for a majorly ghoulish look. They’re covered with sparkly eyes, so even when no one’s looking, all eyes will be on you.

10. Optimistic Effect Sleeveless Dress

The Optimistic Effect Sleeveless Dress is emblazoned with the cutest (and spookiest) skeletal felines. Cat-lovers are sure to love this fit-and-flare frock—and you can totally wear it beyond Halloween!