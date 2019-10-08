ModCloth’s ’70s-Inspired Collection Will Make You Feel Like a Total Free Spirit

Scroll To See More Images

The 1970s were filled with incomparable rock music, love, free spirits and iconic fashion. And, while we can’t go back in time to the days of yore, at least we can recreate some of the chicest looks of the time—with a modern twist. ModCloth’s new fall Free Spirits Collection is full of ’70s-inspired pieces ready to make any retro-lover swoon. Decked out in all the prettiest fall hues, this collection will have you feeling like you’re riding around town in a ’70s convertible, no cell phone or emails that need replies. Just you, your friends, the open road and a really good outfit. And isn’t that all we really need, anyway?

The ModCloth Free Spirits Collection effortlessly brings together the incredible looks of the ’70s with the trends of right now. From cozy oversized sweaters perfect for pumpkin picking weekends to jumpsuits you can totally wear to that fall wedding you’re invited to, there are endless ways to wear this ’70s-inspired collection. (And trust me; you’re going to want every single piece for your fall wardrobe.)

To give you a little taste of what’s in this adorable ’70s-inspired ModCloth collection, I rounded up a few of my favorite pieces you can shop now on ModCloth’s site. There are so many chic ways you can style each piece—whether you want the retro look, or prefer to go with your own street style. This collection is so easy to wear and make your own. Plus, the collection comes in sizes XXS-4X, so no matter your size, you, too, can rock these ’70s vibes all fall long.

