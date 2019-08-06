Modcloth’s New ‘Show Them Who’s Boss’ Collection Will Make You Feel Like a Total Badass

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever I watch shows like Dynasty on the CW or Good Girls Revolt on Amazon Prime (It was canceled after one season, but still such a good binge-watch!), I see so many workwear ensembles that seem too cute to actually recreate. I always wonder where these characters would shop in real life to achieve such stunning office looks—and, subsequently, where I can shop to look that good in office attire. I never thought I’d find a feasible way to dress like a TV boardroom badass, but Modcloth’s new fall 2019 collection is exactly that. The brand just launched their “Show Them Who’s Boss” campaign, and it is everything you’d ever want for a fall office wardrobe.

Think vintage-inspired everything (I mean, classic Modcloth): plaid blazers and pants, adorable blouses, chic flats. The colors in the collection are the perfect melding of all the fall hues, too. I know it’s still summer, but these pieces are seriously making me wish it were autumn already. The entire fall 2019 collection at Modcloth will make you want to throw out your old work wardrobe and start fresh. It’s like taking a step back in time to the 1970s and picking out all the best parts—meaning the clothes, not the workplace discrimination. Even if you don’t work in an office where blazers are the norm, you’re going to want to shop this collection. It’s that cute.

The new Modcloth workwear collection has me dreading Mondays a little bit less. I mean, how could work not be fun when you love your outfit?! To give you a taste of what’s inside the collection—available on Modcloth’s website right now—I picked out some of my favorite pieces. Plus, so many pieces in the collection (including all the items below) are available in plus-sizes. So shop away, friends, and show them who’s boss this fall.

