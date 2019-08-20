ModCloth’s New Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection Is Right on Trend for Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Though I’m conflicted about the end of summer coming so quickly (Seriously, how have the past few months gone by already?!), there’s nothing I love more than fall fashion. With brands releasing their fall collections left and right, it’s gotten me excited to ditch my summer wardrobe and slip into something a little bit more autumnal—even though the weather definitely won’t cool off as soon as I wish it would. Luckily, ModCloth’s fall 2019 denim collection is full of perfect transitional pieces that you can wear now—while it’s still sweltering outside—and later—when the air finally gets a little bit chilly.

In case you missed it, the biggest denim trend for fall 2019 is vintage-inspired looks, and ModCloth has the trend in spades. The clothing brand’s new “Get In Our Jeans” collection features so many chic and on-trend vintage-inspired denim styles. Pair them now with your favorite graphic tee or short-sleeve blouse. Once the weather cools off a bit, you can add in an adorable oversized cardigan or tuck in a lightweight turtleneck. Denim is obviously one of the most versatile articles of clothing a person can own, so I say you can never have too much. My dresser is filled to the brim with jeans, but I still have my eyes on several new pairs as we speak. I mean, with all the high-waisted vintage beauty that ModCloth is offering in their denim section right now, who wouldn’t be itching to get their hands on a new pair?!

To give you a taste of the new fall 2019 denim from ModCloth, I rounded up some of my favorite pairs of jeans you can shop right now. Every pair below is available in sizes 00-28 and between $55 and $79, so go crazy, show off those curves and stick to your budget. Summer is almost over, so it’s time to stock up on all things fall—starting with a cute new pair of jeans.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.