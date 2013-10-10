Watch The Man Repeller, Anna Dello Russo, More Talk About ‘The One That got Away’

Anna Dello Russo, we’ll have you know, hasn’t missed out on any fashion opportunities. “I miss [out on] so many boyfriends, but not outfits,” remarks the editor-at-large of Vogue Japan in a video series hosted by Moda Operandi, called the “One That Got Away“.

Filmed on location during New York Fashion Week at the St. Regis, and in Paris, the luxury shopping site asks fashion insiders to share their stories of the dress they wish they’d bought, and other sartorial heartbreaks.

Street style queen Giovanna Battaglia, appears alongside BFF Dello Russo, who she jokes always goes through her shopping bags hoping to borrow something. Meanwhile, Dello Russo says — and with a straight face we might add — she has to look expensive, and “[she] needs $50,000 [for] each outfit a day.” We hear ya sista.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, Poppy Delevingne, Caroline Issa, and Leandra Medine also share their tales of love and loss in the fashion sphere. Man Repeller blogger and author Medine admits she still regrets not purchasing a white peplum gown by Russian designer Vika Gazinskaya, but when faced with the choice between paying her rent and getting the dress, she went with the rent. However, if she could do it over again, she would’ve gone the other way, saying, “the dress probably had a button that turns it into a studio.” Now there’s a thought.

