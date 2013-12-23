Santa Came Early: Moda Operandi Is Having an Epic Sale That Starts at 40% Off

Merry Christmas to us! Straight-off-the-runway site Moda Operandi is currently holding mega-sale on designer goods starting at 40% off. That means pieces from designer labels like Marc Jacobs, MSGM, Opening Ceremony, Carven, and many, many more, all for much less than the sticker value. Santa came a couple days early this year!

Don’t get us wrong here: we would by no means call this particular sale one comprised of “cheap” finds. (A Jacobs bag that’s normally $650 has been reduced to $390, for example.) But there’s a trick here: when you go to the landing page for the sale, sort by “price low to high.” That’s where you’ll find all the affordable gems starting as low as $40, like these stunning Oscar de la Renta earrings, marked down from $175 to $90. And if you’re still in the market for some last-minute gifts, this is the place to go.

Head to Moda Operandi to start shopping the deals now!