Moda Operandi by Way of Hayley Bloomingdale: Twitter Birds

Moda Operandi is the newest fashion flash sale site on the Internet block, but it’s about getting the edge on next season’s styles rather than picking up last season’s wares. In other words, it’s a luxury online retailer that pre-sells clothes off the runway, basically as soon as said clothes step off the runway. Hayley Bloomingdale is the voice of the site’s Twitter feed, which is full of fun conversation with designers like Prabal Gurung and of course, with M’O’s co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo. We chatted with Hayley about who to follow, who to avoid, and starting a Twitter feed from scratch.



This is a new site, so a new Twitter feed, what are the challenges of building a following?

I think the key is to only tweet when you really have something to say…there are too many people on Twitter who tweet every thought from what they’re having for breakfast to their choice of pajamas for bed. My aim is to engage our customers and fans to generate excitement about the brands we have trunk shows for.

Who do you think of as the Moda Operandi customer?

Anyone who is passionate about fashion and who appreciates the craftsmanship and genius of runway collections. While we certainly have members who buy from MO repeatedly, there are also members who have invested in that one special piece that theyll wear forever.

How would you describe a typical day at work?

Everyday is different that’s the best part about working at a small, start-up company! But, typically we start the day off by confirming that everything is set for the day’s trunk shows. I post all designer background information and images and then update the Moda Operandi Magazine with our trend posts for the day. I tweet about upcoming sales and items of interest with regards to current trunk shows (ie: Gwyneth Paltrow wore a Yigal Azrouel dress on Ellen last week while we had it for pre-order on our site!)

Why is Twitter such an important PR tool, especially for a website and start up?

Twitter is essential because it’s the fastest way to get information to our fans and followers. I’ve also found it to be an essential tool in working directly with the designers we feature. I love tweeting back and forth with a designer and being connected to their existing fans through a tweet dialogue.

Your site is really about luxury, while Twitter is very much about the masses, how do you manage both?

High-end fashion propels trends at every price point and our Twitter feed has a valid voice in the digital conversation on fashion.

What was the main reason for starting a Twitter for the site?

We are an e-commerce site our customers are already at the computer so it’s only natural to remind them via Twitter of our trunk shows!

One of the site’s founders Lauren Santo Domingo, has a major Twitter following, did she give you any tips?

Lauren is definitely the brain behind the “only tweet when you have something to say” mantra. She has a great attitude and distinctive voice in her tweets and I like to incorporate a little bit of that in the Moda tweets.

What have been your favorite brands on Moda Operandi so far?

Too many! Alexander Wang, Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, Matthew Williamson, Dannijo, Yigal Azrouel… I also love that I’ve gotten to know a few brands that I wasn’t as familiar with before like Prova and Victor Hugo.

Explain your style in 140 characters or less…

I’ll do it in 5 words! Uptown girl meets California casual. (I’m originally from L.A.)

What would your Twitter followers be surprised to know about you?

That I get waaaaay too excited about more followers or a new #FF tweet! I’m constantly updating the entire office on anything new from the Twittersphere.

5 Twitters to follow now…

@TheLSD, @PrabalGurung, @StephanieLaCava, @derekblasberg, @ManRepeller

Number one reason to unfollow someone…

If you get tweets about what they had for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between! (see above)

Who isnt on Twitter that you think should be?

Bill Cunningham!

Thanks so much, Happy Tweeting!