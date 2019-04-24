Mod Sun Says His Breakup with Bella Thorne ‘Hurts Like Hell’ & We’re Not OK

Well it seems Coachella was a weekend of fabulous performances and, uh, breakups, apparently. Rapper Mod Sun reacted to his breakup with Bella Thorne. The rapper reportedly ended his year-long relationship with the young actress during the first weekend of the Coachella festival. (They *supposedly* got into quite the argument in the VIP section). Thorne confirmed the breakup on Instagram with a photo of her and Mod Sun. The 21-year-old wrote, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end 💔.” Now Mod Sun is opening up about the break-up and how he feels about Thorne cozying up to a new guy—singer Benjamin Mascolo—just days after their split.

“This was all really unexpected,” Mod Sun told Page Six on Monday. “Each day is starting to get a little easier…I have so much love for that girl inside me that getting over her will never be an easy process, but it’s what’s best for us both. It hurts like hell, but I’m going to be OK.”

On a positive note, the rapper said that he’s “been channeling all this energy into my music, as I’m working on finishing up my new album.” He added, “It’s just really showed me how much love I have from all my supporters, family and friends.” Ahh. It’s kind of sad that the best music comes out of heartbreak and turmoil. We mean, not always, T-Swift’s new album is sure to feature music all about her love and happiness in her life right now (shout out to Joe Alwyn).

This week, Thorne posted a second Instagram photo from Coachella 2019, captioning it simply, “hug me I’m lonely.” Aw. Breakups are hard on all of us, girl!