Red Carpet Trend: Mod-Inspired Color Blocking

As folks who keep our eyes firmly pasted to what celebrities are wearing to events both large and small, we’ve noticed a whole lot of color recently. While the appearance of color blocking is nothing new–it’s been a major trend since at least 2011–there seems to have been a noticeable resurgence in a particular style of color blocking lately: Big stars are hitting the red carpet in boxy, mod silhouettes boasting the trend.

From Sarah Hyland’s black-and-white approach to the new trend in New York label Giulietta to relative newcomer Disney starlet Debby Ryan in celebrity-loved brand Osman, it’s a style celebrity stylists are flocking to in significant numbers. Even Cate Blanchett (in Fausto Puglisi) has given the trend her seal of approval.

