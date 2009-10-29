Mobile Food Trucks Take Manhattan!

In honor of the book, This Is Why You’re Fat by authors Jessica Amason from the Huffington Post and Richard Blakeley from Gawker Media, all the major food trucks of NYC will be driving around the city today stuffing the faces of the city’s public yearning for some decadent treats.

Follow “This is why you’re fat” @tiwyf on Twitter to receive constant updates on where your favorite food truck is so you can snag a pile of hot waffles topped with ice cream from Wafels & Dinges Truck or a juicy cheeseburger from the Bistro Truck. Other trucks included are the Cupcake Stop, Van Leeuwan Artisan Ice Cream, Treats Truck, and the Cravings Truck who all have a special menu just for today. In addition, the first person to tweet pics of him or herself to @tiwyf from all six trucks will win a free private food cart party for them and 25 of their closest friends!

This is Why You’re Fat is a collaboration of recipes of all things that are more then likely to help you pack on the pounds and pictures of “food porn” that will make your mouth water and stomach grumble. You can also check out their website for great tips on sinful foods like deep fried chocolate cake batter and double deep fried hotdogs wrapped in bacon.

Three cheers for a book that tells stuffy veggie dishes to kiss its chunky behind!