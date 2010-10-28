MNG By Mango For JCPenney Daily Mirror Challenge: Winners Announced!

Over the last couple of weeks, MNG by Mango for JCPenney challenged StyleCaster members to upload their most fashionable Daily Mirrors for a chance to win some always-appreciated gift cards. Although there were many deserving entries, in the end only three winners will walk away with a prize. Fortunately for us, the hard decision was out of our hands. We tallied the style points and determined three lucky StyleCasters who will receive some much-deserved JCPenney bucks to burn. The front-runner, Kitty Cotten, will get the grand prize of a $500 gift card, while two second prize winners, Kevin Beaudoin and Beth Jones will each get to take home a cool $250 prize.

Congratulations to all the winners, and happy shopping! But lest you think we forgot about all the other fashionable entries, look below for one more lady who definitely deserves a stylish honorable mention.

Kitty Cotten



Fur turban check, grungy ‘90s plaid shirt check, hipster glasses check. Yep, looks like a winning combo to us.

Kevin Beaudoin



You can’t really go wrong when you add a little lace into the mix.

Beth Jones



An animal print jacket will put you in the winners’ circle every time.

Christing Chang



Our honorable mention, Christing Chang stays on trend with a sequin mini dress, lace-up booties and a leopard scarf.