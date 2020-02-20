If You’re a Woman Running for Office, M.M. LaFleur Wants to Lend You the Perfect Campaign Look

Scroll To See More Images

Whether it be for the House of Representatives or your local town council, if you’re a woman running for office, M.M. LaFleur wants to give you a leg up on the campaign trail. After the 2016 presidential election, the clothing brand asked their customers simple question: How can we support you? After much feedback encouraging them to support women running for office, M.M. LaFleur decided to do what they know best, and get you in a new, sleek, campaign-ready ensemble—for free.

Now that the Primaries are in full swing, M.M. LaFleur is offering any woman running for any public office the chance to borrow clothes for their campaign. The brand has dressed politicians from Cynthia Nixon to Representative Stephanie Murphy, and they want you to be next. Only about 27 percent of elected offices in the United States are held by women, but M.M. LaFleur is determined to do their part to help in some way. In this case, that means helping women candidates step up their clothing game—whether or not they can typically afford the brand themselves. New clothes don’t necessarily make or break a campaign, but they can give you one less thing to worry about, so you can focus on spreading your message.

For those of you who are running for public office and want to take advantage of this M.M. LaFleur opportunity, all you have to do is email readytorun@mmlafleur.com for more information on how to lend their clothing. If you’ve never shopped with M.M. LaFleur before, let this be your reason to check out their incredible looks. Their latest collection, “Ready to Run,” is full of sleek power suits and gorgeous dresses in both pops of colors and classic neutrals. Whatever your style, your campaign (or everyday office) look can easily be amped up by these stunning pieces. We even included a few of our favorites below, so you can get shopping whether or not you’re running for any office.

