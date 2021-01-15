10 Stellar Winter Sales You Definitely Won’t Want To Miss Over the Long Weekend

Scroll To See More Images

Now that 2021 is officially underway and the never-ending holiday shopping craze is behind us, what better way to ring in the new year than to refresh your wardrobe with some new goodies discounted up to 70 percent off? Last year’s record-breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale season may be behind us, but fortunately, there are plenty of Winter sales to take advantage of this holiday weekend. Tons of our favorite e-tailers like Urban Outfitters, Mackage, and yes, even good old Nordstrom will be hosting huge mid-season sale events this weekend (and some through next week). If you’re ready to take advantage of e-gift cards and Christmas cash you got, now’s definitely a good time to get shopping while you can save some major coin.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with some new on-trend pieces for 2021 or invest in some stylish activewear basics, there’s no shortage of winter blowout sales and deal promos to score this weekend. Now that the frantic gift-giving frenzy has come to a close, now’s the time to treat yourself to everything on your list without going broke in the process (yay!!!). Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best Winter sales to shop this weekend (and throughout the month of January). Happy shopping, y’all!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Nordstrom

From now through January 25, Nordstrom is offering an additional 25 percent off all clearance items. A sale on top of sale? Yes, please.

Mackage

Starting now through January 28, Mackage is hosting a giant Winter sale featuring markdowns up to 50 percent off on a huge selection of outerwear staples, shoes, and more.

Dolce Vita

This weekend, take an additional 25 percent off site-wide (yes, that includes both sale AND final sale items too!) when you enter the code YOUSTILLNEEDTHESE at checkout.

Express

From now through January 18, Express will be offering a slew of impressive deals to take advantage of: 40 percent off everything for members, 25 percent off everything for non-members, 40 percent off select dresses, and an additional 50 percent off clearance items!

Betsey Johnson

This weekend only (January 15 through 18), Betsey Johson will be offering 30 percent off the entire site.

Urban Outfitters

From now through January 17, Urban Outfitters is offering 30 and 40 percent off sale items, including this impossibly chic (and top-rated) cord jumpsuit.

Michael Kors

From January 15 through 18, Michael Kors will be offering a few deals to score site-wide, including up to 70 percent off select Winter items, handbags, shoes and accessories, including the chic as ever Suri Mini Python bag above.

Old Navy

Going on now and ending on January 20, Old Navy’s massive winter blowout sale is chock-full of stylish markdowns site-wide, from clothing to accessories. Discounts will be automatically applied at checkout!

Steve Madden

In honor of the long weekend, Steve Madden is offering a generous additional 30 percent off sale items when you use the code EXTRA30 at checkout.

The Hair Edit

Not only will this chic hair brand be offering 20 percent off select best-sellers, but they’ll also be donating 50 percent of all proceeds from this weekend’s sales to the NAACP in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 18.