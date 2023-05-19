MLB.TV Is on Sale For 50% Off its Original Price—Get the Deal Before It’s Gone

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been wondering how to watch your favorite MLB team’s favorite out-of-market games, you may want to know about MLB.TV’s free trial and the current deals the service is offering.

MLB.TV is the Major League Baseball’s official streaming service for out-of-market games not broadcast in fans’ local markets. The service offers plans for all teams and single teams (if the user is interested in just watching their favorite team.) Along with live and on-demand out-of-market MLB games, MLB.TV also offers access to Minor League Baseball (MiLB) games, MLB Big Inning content, and local pregame and postgame shows. Read on for more about if MLB.TV has a free trial and the service’s current deals.

What are MLB.TV’s 2023 deals?

From May 19 to May 23, 2023, MLB.TV has a deal where users can subscribe to the service’s All Team Pass for $69.99 per year (originally $139.99) or Single Team Pass for $59.99 per year (originally $129.99). The deal saves users $70 per year (or around 50 percent) from the regular price of MLB.TV’s yearly All Team Pass and $70 per year (or around 54 percent) from the regular price of the Single Team Pass.

MLB.TV is available as one of Amazon Prime Video’s channels. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for MLB.TV’s 2023 deal.

How to sign up for MLB.TV’s yearly All Team Pass deal

Visit MLB.TV’s Amazon Prime Video page Create or sign into your Amazon account Select “Annual ($69.99/year)” at checkout Start watching MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video

How to sign up for MLB.TV’s yearly Single Team Pass deal

Visit MLB.TV’s Amazon Prime Video page Select Single Team Pass for $59.99 per year Select the MLB team you want the pass for Create or sign into your Amazon account Start watching MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video

Does MLB.TV have a free trial?

Yes, MLB.TV has a seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video for its All Team Pass, which costs $24.99 per month once the trial ends.

How much is MLB.TV?

MLB.TV offers three plans with Amazon Prime Video: a monthly All Team Pass for $24.99 per month; a yearly All Team Pass for $69.99 per year (originally $129.99) or a Single Team Pass for $59.99 per year (originally $129.99) with its current deal. The All Team Pass allows users to stream every MLB team’s out-of-market games live and on demand, as well as access MiLB, MLB Big Inning and local pregame and postgame shows. The plan is paid monthly through MLB season until October. The Single Team Pass allows users to stream one of their favorite MLB team’s out-of-market games live and on-demand, as well as access MiLB, MLB Big Inning, and local pregame and postgame shows for the whole MLB season. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for MLB.TV with Amazon Prime Video.

What’s on MLB.TV?

MLB.TV is a regular-MLB-season package that allows users to watch out-of-market feeds live and on-demand for all regular-season MLB games that aren’t subject to regional, national or other location restrictions. (MLB.TV does not include nationally televised games, local team games televised in your area, MLB playoff games, the World Series and the All-Star Game.)

Regular-season games that are restricted in your area are available to watch as an archived game around 90 minutes after the game ends. During the off-season, MLB.TV offers on-demand archives of the previous season’s games.

MLB.TV is available to stream with Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to subscribe to Prime Video for free.

