Mélanie Thierry Rumored to Be the Face of New YSL Fragrance

Image: ParisMatch.com



Rumor has it that Mlanie Thierry will be joining the ranks of Kate Moss and Coco Rocha as the newest face of YSL fragrances. Word is that she’ll grace the ads for the heritage brand’s newest scent, launching later this year.

Although a YSL Beaut spokesman would not comment or confirm Thierry’s placement, we would not be surprised if the rising star was chosen for the honor.

The French actress was just awarded the meilleur espoir feminine (best up-and-coming female actress) for her role in Le Dernier Pour La Route at the French version of the Academy Awards.

With her deep blue eyes, pouty lips, and waifish frame, we could certainly imagine seeing Mlanie in the new ads while flipping through the pages of an upcoming issue of Vogue.

