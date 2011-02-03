MK And Ashley Olsen Design Denim And Know How To Party

Last night the StyleCaster crew attended the bustling celebration for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsens TEXTILE Elizabeth and James line, hosted by Tacombi in Nolita. The collection, launched in Spring of 2010, has since expanded to include vintage-inspired denim and outerwear.

Editors and industry insiders clamored to get their hands on the relaxed jeans the twins generously gifted to all the attendees. We had a chance to catch up with many of our favorite editors and bloggers, including Kelly Framel of theglamourai and Joanna Hillman and David Thielebeule from Harpers Bazaar (look forward to seeing these three trendsetters featured in a top-secret StyleCaster story).

Here is what to look out for in stores: perfectly worn-in low-rise Jimi Hendrix-inspired flares and slouchy skinny jeans in a soothing sky-blue wash, la Cass Bird.