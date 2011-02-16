MJ’s Style, a Shoe In

Michael Jackson‘s death launched a giant collective wave of nostalgia not only for his music, but his unique and distinctive style as well. While band leader jackets and a lone glove might scream MJ, his taste for shoes has been getting a lot of attention. Both Racked and The Cut have called out contemporary versions of his iconic loafers after Kate Moss was seen in a pair, but the real deal can be yours as well.

As WWD reports, the pair he wore in the video for “Thriller” were by the classic brand Bass. You can pick a pair of the Logan mocs at Zappos.com, moonwalk not included.