Does MJ Die in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’? Here’s the Fate of Zendaya’s Character

Warning: Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers ahead. If you’re still mourning Gwen Stacy’s death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, you may want to know if MJ dies in Spider-Man: No Way Home to see if Zendaya’s character faces the same fate.

Spider-Man: No Way Home—a sequel of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home—is the third Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 27th film in the franchise overall. The movie stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man), a high school student with spider-like superpowers. The film is set after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) expose Peter as Spider-Man and frame him for his murder. Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Peter ask Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help to restore his life and secret identity. However, Dr. Strange’s spell doesn’t go as planned and the magic breaks open the multiverse to allow supervillains from alternate realities who fought other versions of Spider-Man to arrive in the MCU’s Spider-Verse.

In an interview with Uproxx in February 2021, Holland, who has a reputation among fans for spoiling MCU movies, confirmed that some details about Spider-Man: No Way Home had been leaked before its premiere while others stayed a secret. “It’s a tricky situation…sometimes the fans figure out what’s going on, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes they figure out one thing, and it opens up a whole world of possibilities and they go off on a tangent, which could not be more different or more correct to what we’re making,” he said. “It’s a shame, sometimes, that things get leaked and things get ruined. But at the moment, with this film, I think we’re doing a very, very good job of keeping the things that need to be a secret a secret. And I’m sure there are things that are going on that I have no idea about. I mean, I’m usually the last person to find out what’s going on, because of this ridiculous rumor that I spoil movies!”

He continued, “But, I think, the tricky thing about those questions is: it’s a question that’s going to get a reaction regardless of what the answer is. So it’s one of those things where you just have to figure out, how is the best way to handle this? Shall I lie? Shall I tell the truth? Shall I just say, ‘I can’t say anything.’ Shall I say, ‘I can neither confirm nor deny’? There’s nothing you can really say that won’t spark a reaction from the fans. So, it’s a double-edged sword. It can be great. It can be a great thing, but sometimes it can be quite a damaging thing.”

Zendaya has starred as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson, the girlfriend of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, since Spider-Man: Homecoming. But could Spider-Man: No Way Home be MJ’s last? Read on for if MJ dies in Spider-Man: No Way Home and what her fate is at the end of the MCU’s third Spider-Man movie.

Does MJ die in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Does MJ die in Spider-Man: No Way Home? The answer is no. However, she comes close. MJ almost dies in the final fight scene after she almost falls to her death off of the Statue of Liberty. MJ’s near-death experience comes after Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of Peter Parker (a.k.a. Spider-Man)—who are in Tom Holland’s Spider-Verse after Doctor Strange’s spell to erase his identity misfires—come in the middle of Spider-Man: No Way Home when Ned (Jacob Batalon) uses Doctor Strange’s Sling Ring to find “Peter Parker.”

The Sling Ring opens a portal to what looks like Spider-Man, but instead of Holland’s Peter, it’s Garfield’s version of the character. When Ned tries again, he opens a portal for Maguire’s Peter to arrive. Ned and MJ then take Maguire and Garfield’s Peters to meet Holland’s Peter, who is mourning the death of Aunt May after she was killed by the Green Goblin. Both Garfield and Maguire’s Peters tell Holland’s Peter about the loved ones they lost in their universe. Garfield tells Holland’s Peter about how he couldn’t save his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), while Maguire’s Peter tells him about the death of his Uncle Ben.

Motivated by his conversation with Maguire and Garfield’s Peters, Holland’s Peter concocts a plan to bait the villains from the other Spider-Verses—Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Lizard (Rhys Ifans) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina)—to the Statue of Liberty, so he can cure them of their powers and what makes them evil before sending them back to their universes.

During the chaos of the final fight scene, MJ falls from the Statue of Liberty. As Holland’s Spider-Man jumps to save her, he’s attacked by Green Goblin. As MJ continues to fall and almost plummets to her death, Garfield’s Spider-Man yells, “No!” and swings down to save her. Garfield’s Spider-Man dives from the Statue of Liberty and grabs MJ just before she’s about to fall to her death. As MJ thanks Garfield’s Spider-Man for saving her, Garfield’s Peter tears up. The scene was a reference to Gwen’s death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which saw Garfield’s Peter’s love interest fall in a same way, except that time, Garfield’s Peter was too late save her life. Garfield’s Peter tears up as he’s able to save MJ and avoid Holland’s Peter from facing the similar fate.

As for what happens to MJ at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, her fate is almost as bad as death. At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland’s Peter asks Doctor Strange to cast a spell for everyone to forget him and that he’s Spider-Man in order to prevent the Multi-Verse from breaking. As Doctor Strange completes the spell, Holland’s Peter tells MJ and Ned about what he asked Doctor Strange to do. MJ and Peter cry and kiss one last time. MJ tells Peter to save his “I love you” for when they see each other next. Fast forward to one of the final scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which sees Holland’s Peter visit MJ at a coffee shop she works at. When he enters, there’s a look on MJ’s face that makes Holland’s Peter believe that she recognizes him. However, he soon learns that that look was for Ned, who enters the coffee shop behind him. Holland’s Peter orders a coffee from MJ and confirms that she and Ned don’t know who he is. Holland’s Peter overhears Ned and MJ talks about college next year and he asks MJ if she’s excited to go. As he leaves the coffee shop, Holland’s Peter is about to tell MJ he loves her before he stops himself and simply thanks her for the coffee. The final scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Holland’s Peter move into an apartment by himself as he listens to a police radio and fights another day as Spider-Man.

In an interview with InStyle, Zendaya talked about how “grateful” she is to play MJ. “It’s been awesome. I did the first movie when I was 19. Now I’m about to turn 25,” she said. “I don’t want to talk about it. But anyway, it’s been really special, you know, we’ve gotten to grow up with this character, we’ve gotten to grow up together and go through so much together. She has a special place in my heart, MJ. I’m grateful to play such an iconic character and grateful to Jon [Watts] for picking me to be this new version of who she is in this Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

