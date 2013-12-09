Winter Outfit We Love: Here’s How to Mix Plaids Like a Boss

If there’s one thing we really, really wish we could do when it’s cold out, it’s to unapologetically wear a ton of plaid. Plaid jackets, plaid pants, plaid skirts, plaid T-shirts: We want to rock them all. And beyond that, our true wishes encompass being able to wear multiple kinds of tartan plaid at one time, which is a nearly impossible task to pull off without looking like a walking, talking case of schizophrenia.

But it can be done, as this trés-chic Parisian gal proved during Fashion Week in the City of Lights. Check her out:

Not only is this stylish woman wearing a red and green plaid jacket on top of a blue, yellow, and red plaid skirt, but she is also wearing houndstooth gloves. It may sound like a recipe for sartorial disaster, but (as you can see!) it somehow all totally works.

Then she puts punctuation marks on her look: a bright red lip to pull out the red of the jacket, hunter green loafers to highlight the greens, and a cute black fur cap to tie it all together. We’re obsessed with the whole look.

What do you think of this girl’s outfit? Sound off below!