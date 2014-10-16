25 Reasons Mixing Gold and Silver Jewelry is Seriously Stylish

As annoying as it is, there are lots of so-called “rules” when it comes fashion—we can’t wear white Labor Day, women over 40 can’t wear short skirts, and mixing gold and silver jewelry is a faux pas. While we take offense to all of these, it’s the last one that seems particularly silly to us.
Not only is this mandate ridiculous, but it also causes you to miss out on some killer jewelry trends, like mixed-metal midi rings or a seriously diverse #armparty. Since we’re vowing to break this rule, we’re here to show you just how brilliant mixing metals can really be.
Click through the slideshow for some chic proof that you can totally mix metals!