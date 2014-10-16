StyleCaster
25 Reasons Mixing Gold and Silver Jewelry is Seriously Stylish

Kristen Bousquet
by
As annoying as it is, there are lots of so-called “rules” when it comes fashion—we can’t wear white Labor Day, women over 40 can’t wear short skirts, and mixing gold and silver jewelry is a faux pas. While we take offense to all of these, it’s the last one that seems particularly silly to us.

Not only is this mandate ridiculous, but it also causes you to miss out on some killer jewelry trends, like mixed-metal midi rings or a seriously diverse #armparty.  Since we’re vowing to break this rule, we’re here to show you just how brilliant mixing metals can really be.

Click through the slideshow for some chic proof that you can totally mix metals!

1 of 25

Photo: Tumblr/La Cool et Chic

Photo: Instagram/@bobella

Photo: Stella & Dot

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Tumblr/Guest of a Guest

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Tumblr/Wanderlust and Co

Photo: Julep

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Indulgy

Photo: Tumblr/Chloe and Isabel

Photo: Instagram/@styledbysamtunador

Photo: Pura Vida

Photo: Tumblr/Aika's Love Closet

Photo: Instagram/@juliathestylist

Photo: Instagram/@xoxostacia

Photo: Free People

Photo: Tumblr/Neon Blush

Photo: Instagram/@areny86

Photo: Free People

Photo: Tumblr/Mlle Jules

Photo: Instagram/@atelieralette

Photo: Tumblr/The Freckled Fox Blog

Photo: Brandy Melville

Photo: Knight Cat

