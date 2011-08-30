StyleCaster
Mix Master: Your Cheat Sheet To Pairing Prints For Fall

The whole “mixing prints” trend is one that seems to come around quite often, and every time it does, I tend to cower in fear at the challenge of putting together a few mismatched garments in order to create an enviously chic ensemble. Pairing florals with florals or stripes with polka dots may seem like a simple concept on paper, but let me tell you, it takes guts to step out of the house in your very own mixed up outfit.

Luckily, the stores are going to be stocked this fall with tons of awesome printed separates just begging to get their mix on. Click above for ten eclectic combos to shop now – if you’re brave enough.

Which are you willing to try?

1 of 10

Blazer, Zara, $129
Dress, Pixie Market, $112

Dress, Zara, $59.90
Jacket, ASOS, $292.72 

Blouse, ASOS, $82.33
Skirt, Madewell, $178 

Pants, J.Crew, $138
Blazer, ASOS, $64.03 

Sweater, DKNY, $195
Dress, Josh Goot for ASOS, $164.66 

Top, Zara, $35.90
Pants, ASOS, $38.42
Trench, Rachel Rachel Roy, $83.99

Sweater, Rachel Comey at La Garconne, $449
Dress, Free People at Shopbop, $228 

Shirt, ASOS, $64.03
Pants, J.Crew, $75 

Jacket, Tucker at Shopbop, $575
Dress, Rag & Bone, $520 

Sweater, Alice + Olivia at Shopbop, $264
Skirt, Forever 21, $13.80 

