Miuccia Prada Reveals She Once Thought Fashion Was “Worst Thing”

Miuccia Prada is as an unconventional fashion designer, often taking the road less traveled when it comes to both design and her attitude regarding the industry. The Guardian recently spoke with the influencer in an interview where she revealed something pretty surprising: that becoming a fashion designer was not in her original plans.

“To want to be a fashion designer was really the worst thing that could happen to me. I thought it was dumb and conservative […] But my education at home pulled the other way, giving me a taste for beautiful things, an instinct for fashion. I adored that.”

After discarding her involvement in politics, Prada joined her mother in her family’s handbag design company, where she met her now husband and business partner for her namesake fashion line.

Prada isn’t one to hold her tongue—one of the many reasons we like her so much—and most recently shocked the fashion fleet when she voiced her dismay being an honoree of the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute alongside Elsa Schiaparelli last spring, saying she didn’t see the similarity between her aesthetic and Schiaparelli’s.

Whether she initially wanted to be a designer or not, we still can’t get enough of her collections — especially those controversial shoes she sent down her spring runway!