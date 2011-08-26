Miuccia Prada Is Up Next at the Met’s Costume Institute!

We’ve all been wondering who the Costume Institute’s Harold Koda and Andrew Bolton would pick to showcase at their next exhibit. After Alexander McQueen:Savage Beauty, the record-breaking tribute to the late designer’s work which had many of us waiting in line for hours at a time, it seemed impossible that anything would measure up.

But the gents did not disappoint: Groundbreaking women in fashion Miuccia Prada and Elsa Schiaparelli have been pegged as the latest honorees, according to WWD. I couldn’t be more thrilled with this decision! While Prada is widely regarded for her innovative designs, the late Schiaparelli (who also happens to have been Coco Chanel‘s rival) tends to be underappreciated by the fashion crowd. This will be the perfect opportunity to remind everyone just how influential she really was.

The Met has declined to comment, but we are so excited for Spring 2012. What do you think of the choices for the latest exhibit?

Photo via Style.com