Miu Miu’s Valentine’s Day Collection For Girls Like Us!

Lauren Caruso
by
If you’re anything like me, you’re willing to forego the usual Valentine’s Day staples (a gushy heart-filled Hallmark card, a conspicuous delivery of long-stemmed roses) for something a little more, well, patent leather.

Miu Miu, who is obviously committed to keeping heartbreak at bay, debuted its V-Day capsule collection with girls like me in mind.

Managing to celebrate the world’s girliest holiday without a heart in sight, the line features a range of clutches, satchels, iPad cases, and headbands in bright bursts of pink, red and gasp! blue.

With charming floral jewels and shamelessly feminine frills, I couldn’t be more excited to tote these around in lieu of an actual boyfriend.

Photos: Miu Miu

