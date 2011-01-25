Miu Miu’s Short Film

No stranger to a playful short film, Miu Mui called upon Zoe Cassavetes, bff of Sofia Coppola, to direct the latest of the brand’s cinematic endeavors: “The Powder Room.” The film, which features models Line Gost, Sophie Vlaming and a smoky-eyed Caroline de Maigret clad in pieces from the brand’s Spring 2011 collection, is the first of four in an innovative series called Women’s Tales.

While the 16-second clip is a mere taste, keep your eyes open the full-length film will debut on Miu Mui’s site in the near future.