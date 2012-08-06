StyleCaster
Shoes, Glorious Shoes! Behold, Miu Miu's New Glitter Styles for Fall

by

Clare Todhunter
by
Shoes, Glorious Shoes! Behold, Miu Miu’s New Glitter Styles for Fall
Ever since the label’s Fall 2011 accessories lookbook was released, Miu Miu has found the style set’s sweet spot: glittery shoes. From glitter-encrusted booties for fall to sparkling stilettos for spring, it’s safe to say that the Italian label has made us all glitter converts.

This fall, the must-have silhouette is the Mary Jane, which is available in three glossy colors — fuxia, cipria, and pavone — as well as the option to go all-out-glitter (our favorite choice) in black or silver.

The shoes will set you back a pretty penny — they’re $645 a pair — but whether you can afford them or not, they’re awfully good for some lunchtime ogling. Click through our gallery to see ’em all!

1 of 6

We're just about giddy over Miu Miu's shiny new glitter Mary Janes, available in all the brand's stores from August.

Fuxia and silver glitter in patent, $645.

Cipria and silver glitter in patent, $645.

Pavone and silver glitter in patent, $645.

All-glitter black Mary Janes, $645.

All-glitter silver Mary Janes, $645.

