Shoes, Glorious Shoes! Behold, Miu Miu’s New Glitter Styles for Fall

Ever since the label’s Fall 2011 accessories lookbook was released, Miu Miu has found the style set’s sweet spot: glittery shoes. From glitter-encrusted booties for fall to sparkling stilettos for spring, it’s safe to say that the Italian label has made us all glitter converts.

This fall, the must-have silhouette is the Mary Jane, which is available in three glossy colors — fuxia, cipria, and pavone — as well as the option to go all-out-glitter (our favorite choice) in black or silver.

The shoes will set you back a pretty penny — they’re $645 a pair — but whether you can afford them or not, they’re awfully good for some lunchtime ogling. Click through our gallery to see ’em all!