Miu Miu’s Girls: Hailee, Diane, Emma & More in Beverly Hills

Miu Miu took to Beverly Hills for the launch of Argentine film director Lucrecia Martel’s new film, Muta. Muta translates to both “mute” and “transformation” and features imagery depicting an all female world full of “symbolism, hidden meaning and intrigue,” according to the press release. In honor of that all-lady universe we picked some of the prettiest, yet intriguing, ladies who showed for the premiere last night in their Tuesday best.
Click through for the ladies in Miu Miu and beyond and check out the film now on the Miu Miu site, just in case your invite to the premiere got lost in the mail.
Emma Roberts loves gold! It looks to be leather and very cute.
Camilla Belle's metallic Miu Miu shoes are perfection. She's in all current season from the brand.
The back of Diane's flower sleeved 30s inspired dress is so pretty and that hair is killing me. This chick is a total movie star.
Is it just me or is Hailee Steinfeld getting cuter? The 14-year old face of the brand went with a blush colored Miu Miu shift.
I don't know who Shannon Woodward is but I dig her Rosie the Riveter headband and navy trench combo.
Kate Mara looks like a 40s girl in Miu Miu. Love the pony.
Jamie King also went baby doll in black and white.