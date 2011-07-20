Miu Miu’s Girls: Hailee, Diane, Emma & More in Beverly Hills

Miu Miu took to Beverly Hills for the launch of Argentine film director Lucrecia Martel’s new film, Muta. Muta translates to both “mute” and “transformation” and features imagery depicting an all female world full of “symbolism, hidden meaning and intrigue,” according to the press release. In honor of that all-lady universe we picked some of the prettiest, yet intriguing, ladies who showed for the premiere last night in their Tuesday best.

Click through for the ladies in Miu Miu and beyond and check out the film now on the Miu Miu site, just in case your invite to the premiere got lost in the mail.