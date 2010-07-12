Miu Miu, YSL And Chloe Play It Cool For Fall 2010 Campaigns

Call it Christmas in July, because the newest wave of Fall’s glossy high-fashion ads make for a lovely mid-summer present. More than a few design houses were all about moody black and white imagery while others were still riding Spring’s 70s sophisticate vibe for Fall. Daria pops up more than once, Anja channels Hitchcock and Madonna is back at D&G.

Check out the pics and start planning your Fall inspiration board with our slideshow above.



