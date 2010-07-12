Miu Miu, YSL And Chloe Play It Cool For Fall 2010 Campaigns

Call it Christmas in July, because the newest wave of Fall’s glossy high-fashion ads make for a lovely mid-summer present. More than a few design houses were all about moody black and white imagery while others were still riding Spring’s 70s sophisticate vibe for Fall. Daria pops up more than once, Anja channels Hitchcock and Madonna is back at D&G.
Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
MIU MIU
It's all about the blond for Miu Miu Fall 2010. Lindsey Wixson, Siri Tollerød, Ginta Lapina and Daphne Groenveld embody a '60s Twiggy for the modern girl in adorable lavender, black, cream and yellow frocks.
Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Photo by Bruce Weber
FERRAGAMO
Ferragamo takes a hint from Spring's floral and fauna heavy campaigns and brought models into the woods of Florida and Georgia for a little high fashion frolicking, shot by Bruce Weber. The first image out features Stella Tennant in a gorgeous dark-hued gown, but be on the lookout for the likes of Bimba Bosé, and Kirsten Owen to join her in the images yet to be released.
Photo: Paolo Roversi
ALBERTA FERRETTI
For Fall, Alberta Ferretti maintained the pretty with moody Brassaï-inspired imagery featuring pretty faces Monika Jagaciak & Sigrid Agren.
Photo: Robert Longo
BOTTEGA VENETA
Bottega Veneta continues with using art world heavyweights (they've used Nan Goldin and Philip-Lorca diCorcia in the past) as photogs by tapping Robert Longo for this season's dynamic shoot.
Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
CHLOÈ
Oh Chloé, you sure know how to make a girl want to purge her closet in favor of all things camel. Photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Raquel Zimmermann embodies the brand as a flawlessly put together honey blond ready for work but traipsing through European streets.
Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Photo: Peter Lindbergh
ESCADA
Milla Jovovich is a cultured lady for this Escada campaign. But while we love the setting, where was the makeup? We like it natural looking, but a touch up would be nice.
Photo: Karl Lagerfeld
FENDI
Anja Rubik is all Hitchcock blond for Fendi. Like some sad heiress in a hotel room with nothing to do but look stunning (sometimes with Baptiste Giabiconi) she's just as good in her second turn for the brand, shot by the Kaiser himself.
Photo: Nigel Shafran
LOEWE
Since the World Cup ended, it's clear it's all about Spain. Luxury brand Loewe is happy to comply by lauding its hometown and shooting some angels at decidedly España locales. Alessandra Ambrosio, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Adriana Lima were shot by lensman Nigel Shafran.
Photo: Mario Sorrenti
MAX MARA
Freja Beha Erichsen gives a lesson in elegance in Max Mara this season. Shot by Mario Sorrenti, the scene is all cinched waists, awesome coats, and again, a touch of that Nixon-era refinery.
Photo: Albert Watson
ISABEL MARANT
Coolest fashion girl on the block Isabel Marant enlists perpetually coolest model on the block Kate Moss for Fall '10. End of cool story.
Photo: Steven Meisel
MULBERRY
Abbey Lee Kershaw and Hanne Gaby Odiele have a fashionable frolicking slumber party photographed by Steven Meisel in Mulberry's vibrant purple pieces.
Photo by Steven Meisel
PRADA
Prada focuses on a crooning yet bluesy Angela Lindvall for Fall. In a mix of American bandstand meets '50s kitsch, Daria Strokous, Valerija Kelava, Miranda Kerr and others show their ladylike best.
Photo: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
ROBERTO CAVALLI
Super strong Italiano woman + boho + Gisele = pure Roberto Cavalli for Fall 2010. Shot by Mert & Marcus this is called brand identity people.
Photo: Mario Testino
STEFANEL
Stefanel recently launched a cashmere line and brought out the big guns for its Fall campaign with in-demand beauty Daria Werbowy and photog extraordinaire Mario Testino.
Photo: Mario Testino
VERSACE
Alluding to a little girl on girl love Iselin Steiro, Anna Selezneva and Valerija Kelava bring more than a little edge to usually glitzy Versace. Shot by Mario Testino, we're appreciating the darker side.
Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
YVES SAINT LAURENT
Photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Daria Werbowy (who's been keeping busy) takes over for Natalia Vodianova as the face of YSL for Fall. In a cool sleek bob and all black, Werbowy is the picture of European sophistication.
Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin
Photo: Steven Klein
D&G
D&G isn't done with Madonna just yet. Madge is evocative of Italian screen siren Anna Magnani in these homemaker Steven Klein shots.