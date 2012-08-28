Miu Miu To Unveil Next Installment Of Fashion Film Series At Venice Film Festival

Though this season’s may be dominated by light and feminine pieces harkening back to the ephemeral 1960s, Miu Miu rips us from building our daisy chains and reminds us of the darker underbelly of both the past and the present. With the fourth installment of its “Women’s Tales” series to debut on Friday at the Venice Film Festival we’re eager to see just what world we’re propelled into with this new chapter.

As reported on WWD, this next short film, “It’s Getting Late,” directed by Massy Tadjedin celebrates the ritual of dressing up. Considering the past films presented the science of personal style (and picking the perfect dress) to the unfortunate melancholy and loneliness that is arguably promoted by the industry today, we’re wondering what message will be suggested in this next avant-garde piece.

Following the screening, lucky attendees at the Venice Film Festival will be able to view all of the episodes and participate in a panel discussion with all four of the directors of each of films with the topic focused on women’s creativity.

This is one that we’re super bummed we’ll be missing. Get a load of the previous videos above!