Object of Desire: Miu Miu stamped leather clutch, $420, at net-a-porter.com



Reasons for Lust:

Reason #1: With the New York Miu Miu boutique closing it’s doors, we’re already nostalgic for our favorite brand.

Reason #2: The rich navy color and removable strap will make this your go-to purse day and night.

Reason #3: The long strap allows you to gracefully grab an appetizer to go with your martini during cocktail hour, because let’s face it, there is nothing chic about desperately holding onto your clutch while munching on a kebab.