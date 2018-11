Object Of Desire

Miu Miu leather biker boots, $730, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

The Miu Miu black leather biker boots rework a classic shape, meaning; they’ll never look dated, season after season.

Reason #2

This fall it’s all about the knee-high boot. These fit the bill perfectly and make looking tough sexy.

Reason #3

This style looked just as good on Francoise Hardy in the ’60s as they will today, and who can resist that?