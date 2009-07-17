Miu Miu Fall 2009 Ads

We’ve been crazy about the Fall 2009 ad campaigns. While most major brands have already released theirs, we’ve been waiting patiently for Miu Miu this whole time. After star studded ads featuring Kirsten Dunst, Lindsay Lohan, and Katie Holmes, Miuccia Prada decided to go with fairly unknown models this time around.

Mimmi Soderstrom, Hannah Holman, Ilda Lindqvist, Victoria Tuaz, and Whitney Coble were shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for the muted campaign.

I love it, what do you think? Should Miu Miu stick with bold faced names?

[fashionologie]