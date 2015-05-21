8 Misused Words That Make Smart People Sound Dumb

We’re all guilty of saying, “literally” and “like” way too often–sometimes in the wrong context–but when it comes to language, these aren’t the words that can make a smart person seem dumb. According to Forbes.com, there are a bunch of words that clever folks get wrong all the time–in meetings, emails, and general chit-chat. We spotlighted a few of them below, so read and learn.

1. Accept vs. except

This is (well, hopefully) a relatively easy one to get right. Accept means to give consent to receive something: “I accept your gift.” On the other hand, except implies exclusion: “I would love any gift for my birthday, except jewelry.”

2. Affect vs. effect

Even your middle school spelling bee champion would stumble over this one occasionally–it’s a little more confusing as both words can be used as either a verb or a noun. Tricky!

First with the verbs: Affect means to influence, impact, or swap a thing or person, “Kanye affected Kim Kardashian‘s style.” However effect means to produce a result or accomplish something. So, “The new changes to your job will be effected on Monday.”

Now for the nouns: Effect is the result of something, “Marrying Kanye had a huge effect on Kim Kardashian’s style.” You’ll probably never use affect as a noun as it’s far less common and refers almost exclusively to an emotional state: “Not only has Kim Kardashian’s style changed, but people note that her affect is different, too.”

3. Ironic vs. coincidental

We’ve all used this one incorrectly before. If your wifi cuts out just as “Orange Is the New Black” is released on Netflix, that’s not ironic–it’s coincidental. And really crappy luck.

Here’s how Forbes explains it: “Ironic has several meanings, all of which include some type of reversal of what was expected. Verbal irony is when a person says one thing but clearly means another. Situational irony is when a result is the opposite of what was expected.”

4. Bring vs. take

Sure, both words are about transporting a thing or person between two destinations, but they are used differently depending on the speaker’s POV. Forbes.com uses this trick: “If the movement is toward you, use bring; if the movement is away from you, use take.”

So, “Please bring me all the cookie dough, and take this salad to the trash.” Simple.

Head over to Forbes.com to study up on 12 more commonly misused words.