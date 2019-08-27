Missy Elliott Just Shut The MTV VMAs Stage Down With Her Dazzling Video Vanguard Performance

She put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Missy Elliott’s MTV VMAs performance video was so good that we don’t even know where to begin. This year, MTV finally did what they’ve been needed to do for YEARS and awarded the “Supa Dupa Fly” icon with the MTV Video Vanguard Award and obviously–the legendary rapper/producer/visionary did not disappoint.

When MTV announced that Missy would be this year’s recipient she tweeted, “I am Humbly Grateful to be receiving the MichaelJacksonVideoVanguard Award I Thank my FANS “Supafriends” who fought diligently to see this day come @KidFury@crissles who rooted for years 4 me. I am crying happy tears. Thank you God @MTV@vmas I am SO HUMBLED.”

No need to be humble sis! We all just watched the performance. She performed her new single “Throw It Back,” along with “Supa Dupa Fly,” “Get Ur Freak On” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch,” and “Lose Control”. At one point Alyson Stoner joined her on stage and at that point, we just began screaming.

This performance is coming fresh off of the debut of Missy’s “Throw It Back” video which gave us lyrics, lewks, dance, and Afrofuturism. We seriously have no choice put to stand. Since the beginning of time–people have been coming for MTVs neck for seemingly overlooking Missy/ Back in 2015 on The Read podcast episode, “Da Hee” –Kid Fury got the network all the way together. And finally, here we are in 2019–giving the queen her things.

Watch the performance for yourself here.

Twitter will never be the same.

It was only fitting that Cardi B–one of the biggest female rappers out today gave Missy the award. Iconic.