We’re In Love With Missy Elliott’s Electric Music Video For ‘Throw It Back’

As if we couldn’t love this artist more, she drops a visual feast for the eyes and fall for her all over again. Missy Elliott’s “Throw It Back” music video is fueling nostalgia tweets today. The unparalleled artist announced last night that she would be dropping a five-track album, which would be her first in 14 years. The album, Iconology, hit at midnight.

Missy Elliott said when introducing the project, “Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance!” Making it look absolutely effortless, the album is already in the top five on U.S. iTunes. Of the songs on the album, “Throw It Back” is the sole music video released thus far. The video is full of callbacks to Missy Elliott’s iconic visual style, featuring dance moves reminiscent of to the visuals for “Get Ur Freak On.”

But there’s so much more to this song than flawless, unattainable style and looks. The artist also reveals a lot of self-awareness and even some introspection in her lyrics and the music video’s set up. The beginning shows a tween who has no idea who Missy Elliott is (could you imagine?!). Later in the song, Elliott says, “Made songs for Tweet before y’all could even Tweet.”

Honestly, a mic drop moment.

Check out the music video and what fans are saying below:

It’s been a landmark year for this untouchable artist. In 2019, Miss Elliott earned her doctorate in music, the next month she became the first female hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, on July 1 she turned 48 and soon, she’ll be the latest recipient of the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award. She’s collaborated with up-and-coming artists like Lizzo, continuing to maintain her unique verve. Now, she’s showing fans and the music industry that she’s still exactly what her album title eludes to: an icon.